Iran Slams Int’l Silence on “Israel’s” Aggressions on Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the latest “Israeli” aggression against targets in Damascus and its suburbs.

In a statement on Friday, Kanaani said: “For the second time in the last twenty-four hours, the Zionist Israeli regime's warplanes attacked Syrian territory and targeted positions in Damascus.”

He further expressed regret and surprise over international community’s silence towards the “Israeli” aggression against civilian targets in Syria such as airports and residential areas, saying that “The indifference has provoked the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime to continue its aggression in Syrian territory.”

Kanaani considered such acts of aggression as continuous blatant violation of international law, as well as projective measures to deflect attention from the internal crises and deep divisions inside the aggressing regime, as well as its unhappiness with increasing Syrian strength in its domestic politics and recent breakthrough in Syria’s foreign relations.

In parallel, the Iranian official called on the United Nations and other relevant international bodies to live up to their commitments against these acts of aggression.