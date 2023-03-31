No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
folder_openSyria access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syria's air defenses confronted another round of “Israeli” aggression targeting the Arab country's capital of Damascus.

The “Israeli” regime conducted airstrikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 a.m. [2117 GMT], Syrian state media reported, citing a military source.

"Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said.

The aggression caused some material damage, the media outlets said but did not offer any information about any potential casualties.

"The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.

At least three huge explosions were heard in the capital, the Reuters news agency, meanwhile, reported, citing witnesses.

The “Israeli” airstrikes came only a day after the regime carried out missile attacks on areas near Damascus from the direction of the 1967-present occupied territory, inflicting some material losses and injuring two Syrian soldiers.

Israel Syria Damascus

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

12 hours ago
Syria Reaffirms Right to Restore Sovereignty Over ‘Israeli’-Occupied Golan

Syria Reaffirms Right to Restore Sovereignty Over ‘Israeli’-Occupied Golan

one day ago
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded

Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded

one day ago
Syria’s Assad Issues Decree on Cabinet Reshuffle Including Five Ministers

Syria’s Assad Issues Decree on Cabinet Reshuffle Including Five Ministers

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-03-2023 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot