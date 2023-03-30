No Script

‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound

‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound
Zionist Entity one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” rabbis sent a request to Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and so- called Minister of ‘National Security’ Itamar Ben-Gvir to permit the slaughter of offerings in the holy Aqsa Mosque compound during the upcoming Jewish Easter.

Accordingly, some Jewish groups published an announcement calling on the settlers to gather around the gates of the holy mosque next Wednesday during Easter.

The groups ordered their “Israeli” supporters to carry their animal offerings to be later sacrificed at night inside the holy Aqsa Mosque as designated.

Talking in a press statement, Al-Aqsa Mosque’s director Omar al-Kiswani termed the intention of Jewish groups to slaughter offerings in the Holy Mosque as tremendously risky.

He as well stressed that the Islamic Waqf Administration in occupied al-Quds along with Palestinians will face the settlers’ attempt of slaughter inside al-Aqsa.

