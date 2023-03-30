No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Two US Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash on Training Mission in Kentucky

Two US Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash on Training Mission in Kentucky
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two US army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky, the US military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, army spokesperson Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were onboard.

The Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky state police and the state’s emergency management division were responding to the incident.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at about 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” she said.

kentucky UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Two US Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash on Training Mission in Kentucky

Two US Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash on Training Mission in Kentucky

5 hours ago
US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex

US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex

5 hours ago
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty

US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty

one day ago
Elon Musk, Experts Warn of Risk to Humanity If Powerful AI Training Continues

Elon Musk, Experts Warn of Risk to Humanity If Powerful AI Training Continues

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 30-03-2023 Hour: 01:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot