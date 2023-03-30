No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex

US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, admitted that most of the money the Congress has designated for aiding the government in Kiev has actually gone to the military-industrial complex.

“Of the $113 billion appropriated, across four supplementals, approximately 60% is going to American troops, American workers, and on modernizing American stockpiles,” said McCaul, a Texas Republican. “In fact, only 20% of the funding is going directly to the Ukrainian government, in the form of direct budgetary assistance.”

McCaul is a staunch supporter of arming Ukraine, and insisted that his oversight of the aid is not intended “to undermine or question the importance of support” for Kiev, but to let American taxpayers know how their money was being spent.

The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing on “oversight, transparency, and accountability of Ukraine assistance” included the acting or permanent inspectors-general at the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Agency for International Development [USAID].

The trio was featured in a Wall Street Journal report last month about American auditors going into Ukraine to ensure the weapons, equipment and cash are not “diverted” for unintended use. They told McCaul on Wednesday that, so far, there haven’t been any “substantiated” instances of diverting US aid.

“Every dollar counts,” said McCaul, arguing the oversight would promote the efficiency and effectiveness of Ukraine funding, in service of US interests. He also noted that the multinational consulting company Deloitte is working with the Ukrainian government to verify the expenditure of US cash sent to prop up Kiev’s state budget.

“I don’t think the US has ever been engaged in anything quite like this,” McCaul said later in the hearing, referring to the “pipeline” of NATO weapons headed to Ukraine through Poland.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex

US Says Ukraine Money Ends up to Military Industrial Complex

5 hours ago
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty

US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty

one day ago
Elon Musk, Experts Warn of Risk to Humanity If Powerful AI Training Continues

Elon Musk, Experts Warn of Risk to Humanity If Powerful AI Training Continues

one day ago
Poll Shows US Values in Sharp Decline

Poll Shows US Values in Sharp Decline

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 30-03-2023 Hour: 01:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot