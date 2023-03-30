Iran Expects Long-term Strategic Pact with Russia To Be Finalized ‘In A Month’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that the long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Russia will be finalized in “less than a month.”

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday following the delegation-level talks between the two sides.

“Reviews on the long-term strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries have been finalized in Russia. Iran has also examined it. I hope that in less than a month, the final revision of the agreement will be carried out by Iran’s Foreign Ministry,” he said.

“High-ranking Iranian and Russian delegations at different levels are exchanging views, and the presidents of the two countries are in constant contact with each other,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

In 2001, Tehran and Moscow signed a 10-year cooperation deal that was lengthened to 20 years through two five-year extensions.

Now, the two states are seeking to ink a document on bilateral strategic cooperation, which may determine their future relations for the next twenty years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian underlined that Iran-Russia ties are advancing on the right track, hoping that bilateral cooperation in regional and international organizations will properly go on.

Lavrov, for his part, said that the talks between Iran and Russia in different areas are actively advancing.

He noted that Tehran-Moscow relations in political, commercial, investment and economic fields as well as the implementation of key projects have developed.

There has been a steady growth in bilateral ties within the framework of the joint economic commission, he said, highlighting close cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Later during the day, the Iranian FM in a Twitter post described his meeting with Lavrov as "important and productive."

He said the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues during their delegation-level talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

Following up on the agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries and exchanging opinions on the long-term comprehensive pact between Tehran and Moscow figured in the discussions, Amir Abdollahian added.