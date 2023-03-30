Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has conducted air attacks against the Syrian capital city, Damascus, with loud explosions heard at approximately 1:20am local time [22:20 GMT], the ministry of defense and state media reported.

State-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets” in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Citing a military source, SANA said the ‘Israeli’ regime had launched “a number of missiles” from the Golan Heights aimed at the vicinity of Damascus that had left two soldiers wounded and caused “some material damage.”

Syrian air defenses had confronted the missiles and “shot down some of them,” the source added.

“At around 01:20 am [10:20 GMT], the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syria’s defense ministry said later.

The ministry did not provide any details on the targets and said that the strikes injured two soldiers and caused material damage.

The Zionist occupation regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting positions inside the country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.