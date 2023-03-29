- Home
What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 2]
Infograph-Reader
Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News
In protest over abusive policies that are being implemented on the direct orders of the extremist Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” detention centers launched a mass hunger strike.
Below is an infographic shedding light on the most prominent leader of the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” protest.
