‘Israeli’ Military Chief Warns of Threats Facing the Entity’s ‘Security’

By Al-Ahed News

The ‘Israeli’ military website unveiled that army chief Herzi Halevi tackled on Tuesday evening the threats the Zionist entity is facing and the rift regarding the so-called ‘legal revolution.’

Halevi warned that “the region where we are living and the threats directed at us don’t allow us to cross our security zone,” calling for unity within the army that he wanted to “be prepared for any mission and act upon the army’s values.”

As he mentioned the many threats and challenges the ‘Israeli’ entity is facing on every level, namely, Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, the resistance operations in the West Bank, and the entire ‘borders,’ Halevi underlined the importance of the unity within the military establishment.

The command of this hour is to maintain a coherent operational framework in these hard times, Halevi stressed.