Syria’s Assad Issues Decree on Cabinet Reshuffle Including Five Ministers
By Staff, Agencies
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued decree no. (91) for the year 2023 on a Cabinet reshuffle that includes five ministers.
The decree stipulates for appointing Dr. Firas Hassan Qaddour as Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Mohsen Abdul Karim Ali as Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Dr. Abdel Qader Jokhadar as Minister of Industry, Louai Emad El-Din al-Munajjid as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and Ahmed Bustaji as Minister of State.
The decree ends the appointment of Eng. Mohammad Fayez al-Barsha as Minister of State.
