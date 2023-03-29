Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To

By Staff, Agencies

Reacting to the recent statements made by US officials expressing concern about what is going on in the Occupied lands, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Zionist regime is the only entity the US is committed to.

"‘Israel's’ godfather that is concerned about its deepening crisis, strongly urges #Zionist leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible, believing that is the best path forward for ‘Israel’ & its citizens," senior Iranian diplomat Nasser Kanaani wrote in a tweet.

"The only entity for the security of which, the US is sincerely committed," he stressed.

On Sunday, a White House spokesperson said that the United States is deeply concerned by events in the Occupied lands and strongly urges the Zionist leaders there to find compromise as soon as possible.

The protests, which were triggered three months ago due to “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to reform the regime's judiciary, reached their peak on Monday with the resignation of the Bibi cabinet's minister of war Yoav Galant.

Following twelve consecutive weeks of protests, which at times got violent, Netanyahu finally on Monday accepted to delay his infamous judicial reforms plan.

Netanyahu’s proposed reforms seek to rob the “Israeli” regime's so-called "Supreme Court" of the power to overrule decisions made by the regime's new extremist cabinet and the Knesset.