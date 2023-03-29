Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business

By Staff, Agencies

After US President Joe Biden voiced concerns about proposed so-called ‘judicial reforms’ in the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded insisting the entity would make its own decisions and not succumb to “pressure from abroad.”

In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday night, Netanyahu noted that he has known Biden for “over 40 years” and commended him for his “longstanding commitment to ‘Israel.’” However, he urged Washington not to meddle in his entity’s internal affairs, after Biden said he was “very concerned” about the upcoming legal changes.

“My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus,” Netanyahu claimed.

The controversial ‘judicial reform’ would allow the Zionist parliament to override decisions by the ‘Supreme Court’ through a simple majority vote, a move critics say will weaken the ‘judiciary’s’ traditional check on government power. The reform has prompted major protests across the ‘Israeli’ entity, and drawn criticism from some foreign states, including close allies like the US.

On Monday, however, Netanyahu announced that the government would take a “timeout” on the proposal until the next Knesset session, hoping the additional time would help lawmakers “reach an understanding on the legislation.” Nonetheless, the decision failed to stop criticism of the reform.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Tuesday, Biden was asked to comment on the legal change, saying that he hopes Netanyahu “walks away” from the plan before it is enacted into ‘law,’ adding “They cannot continue down this road.”

“Like many strong supporters of ‘Israel,’ I’m very concerned, and I’m concerned that they get this straight,” he continued. “Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he can try to work out some genuine compromise. But that remains to be seen.”

The president also noted that Netanyahu would not be invited to visit the White House “in the near term,” despite his recent re-election as premier – his third stint in the position.