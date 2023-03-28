No Script

What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 1]

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 13 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News

In protest over abusive policies that are being implemented on the direct orders of the extremist "Israeli" Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” detention centers launched a mass hunger strike.

Below is an infographic regarding the details of the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” protest.

Israel Palestine negev nafha prison

