Russian Navy Test-fires Supersonic Missiles, Destroys ’Enemy’ Target in Sea of Japan

By Staff, Agencies

Two Pacific Fleet [TOF] missile boats test-fired Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles and destroyed a mock target in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan, according to a video published by the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The footage shows the missile boats going to their launch positions among ice floes and firing Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles.

"A missile gunboat strike group consisting of 2 missile ships conducted a joint missile strike against a sea shield simulating a combat ship of a simulated enemy. The target, which was about 100 kilometers away, was successfully hit by a direct strike from two Moskit cruise missiles," the Russian Navy reported.

According to the naval forces, the safety of the test-firing was ensured by surface ships and aircraft from the Northern Fleet's naval aviation.