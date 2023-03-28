British Airways Cancels 300 Flights amid Heathrow Staff’s Easter Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

British Airways is to cancel more than 300 flights to and from Heathrow over the Easter holiday period due to strikes by the airport security staff.

The airline is axing about 5% of its schedule, with 16 return short-haul flights cancelled daily. It said the majority of affected customers would be booked on to alternative flights within 24 hours, or could be fully refunded, according to The Guardian.

Members of the Unite union voted to strike in a pay dispute with Heathrow, which has offered a 10% rise after years of pay freezes during Covid.

The staff on strike work in the security lanes in Terminal 5, used exclusively by British Airways, and in campus security, checking all cargo entering the airport. The strikes will take place between Friday 31 March, and Easter Sunday, 9 April.

A BA spokesperson said, “Following Heathrow’s requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees’ proposed strike action, we’ve regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule. Our teams are continuing to work closely with Heathrow to ensure that our customers’ journeys run smoothly.”

While BA is the airline most affected, others have been asked by Heathrow to limit ticket sales to try to keep passenger numbers down, with long queues anticipated at one of the busiest times of the year. Contingency staff will run the security lanes, and volunteer staff will be deployed to keep passengers informed and minimize delays.

Talks between the Unite union and Heathrow broke down on Thursday after 12 hours and it is understood there are no more talks planned to avert the strikes.