No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Inmates

Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Inmates
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei donated 15 billion rials to a charity organization that collects money for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.

The charity organization launches annual appeals in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to raise money for the release of needy prisoners serving sentences for committing unintentional crimes.

The funds raised by the organization are used to pay Diyya [blood money] to the victim or heirs of the victim that the prisoners have harmed unintentionally.

In Islamic Sharia law, Diyya is the financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property damage. It is an alternative punishment to Qisas [equal retaliation].

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the most special of all occasions for Muslims. It is a time for contemplation, devotion and remembrance of God. Tending to the welfare of the less fortunate members of the community and giving to the poor are among important practices in the holy month.

Iran ramadan ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Inmates

Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Inmates

10 hours ago
Iran FM Spox: “Israel” Regime Anger at Regional Developments Not Surprising

Iran FM Spox: “Israel” Regime Anger at Regional Developments Not Surprising

2 days ago
Iran Urges France to Heed Protesters’ Demands Rather Than Stoke Unrest in Other Countries

Iran Urges France to Heed Protesters’ Demands Rather Than Stoke Unrest in Other Countries

3 days ago
Imam Khamenei on the 1st Day of Ramadan: Quran Has Lessons for All Areas of Life

Imam Khamenei on the 1st Day of Ramadan: Quran Has Lessons for All Areas of Life

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-03-2023 Hour: 01:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot