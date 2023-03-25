Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Memorial Service of Hajj Assad Mahmoud Saghir

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the memorial ceremony held to honor late Hajj Assad Mahmoud Saghir [Hajj Saleh] on 3-10-2023.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you all.

God Almighty says in His Glorious Book: {And it will be said to those who feared Allah, "What did your Lord send down?" They will say, "[That which is] good." For those who do good in this world is good; and the home of the Hereafter is better. And how excellent is the home of the righteous – gardens of perpetual residence, which they will enter, beneath which rivers flow. They will have therein whatever they wish. Thus does Allah reward the righteous – the ones whom the angels take in death, [being] good and pure; [the angels] will say, "Peace be upon you. Enter Paradise for what you used to do."} God Almighty has spoken the truth.

He was among the righteous. We only knew good things about our dear, beloved, and great leader, the late Hajj Assad Mahmoud Saghir [aka Hajj Saleh], may God have mercy on him.

At the outset, I extend my deepest condolences to his honorable family – to his brothers, sisters, wife, children, all his relatives, and especially the brothers who lived with him, accompanied him, worked with him, and fought shoulder to shoulder with him. I ask God Almighty to bestow on him mercy and a high ranking.

I intend to talk first a little about Hajj Saleh. For your information, many of our brothers, including the officials and the main ones, did not know his real name. After his death, they found out that his real name was Hajj Assad.

In any case, since Hajj Saleh was unknown to many, it is our duty to introduce him and talk about him a little. Of course, Hajj Saleh was one of the brothers who joined this path, and I can say that he has reached the age of puberty [Taklif] in Hezbollah. Hajj Saleh was born in 1968. How old was he if we say that Hezbollah was founded in 1982? Early on after the founding, he was a young boy who frequented mosques. At the stage, groups that made up Hezbollah frequented mosques.

The boy, Assad, was one of the young men who joined this march, the march of faith, jihad, insight, and martyrdom since its early days.

That is why I said that he reached the age of puberty in Hezbollah and was the son of the party. Therefore, he belonged, despite his young age at that time, to what we call the founding generation. The founding generation does not only include those older people, but also everyone who started this march and joined it in the beginning.

These people, whether they were old or young, joined this march during the days of estrangement, poverty, with few numbers, difficult challenges, and grave dangers.

During those days, there was no place for anyone except those who were prepared to die and be martyred and were aspired to attain victory, which was not guaranteed based on material data.

I am here presenting a direct, tangible testimony about Hajj Saleh. I did not read his file or rely on the reports of the brothers. No, I have known him personally for many years.

This is how he started and left [this world]. We’ve always known him to be a believer, religious, and pious. He was keen on religious rulings – halal, haram, and obligatory. He was a worshiper and an ascetic person.

When I talk about asceticism, it does not only mean for a person to wear torn clothes. An ascetic person means someone who has no attachment to anything of this world, including prestige, position, money, luxury.

He was really an ascetic person in this world, and we all know this matter. He never searched for any of its pleasures or desires. He was humble, decent, and polite. Of course, I support everything that was mentioned in the report and I consider it a beautiful report and an expressive summary.

He was humble, kind, polite, and reserved. He never chased after appearances, glories, or anything of this kind. He sat among people, and they do not know who was sitting among them.

He was highly intelligent, discreet, and serious at work. Hajj Saleh had nothing other than Hezbollah and the resistance. His only concern was his jihadist job; he had no other engagements, relationships, projects, or work.

He worked full-time for Hezbollah. However, people on a full-time basis work from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and then go home. But he devote all his time for resistance, for work, and for jihad.

He was always keen to seek forgiveness from his family because when he went on missions, he sometimes went for long periods of time away from his family.

He worked with seriousness on missions that he was tasked with and accomplished them successfully.

These are some of his characteristics. But above all, he was honest, sincere, and pure; everything in the end is based on sincerity; if there is sincerity, work will be successful; if there is sincerity, God Almighty will accept your work.

We come to the tasks. The report mentioned a group of tasks. In any case, when the young men join [Hezbollah] – even in the 1980s – they undergo a 30-day military training known as Al-Moqatel course. It might have been 45 days in the 80s.

Then, the brothers are classified into military work, security work, and other activities. Because of Hajj Saleh’s personality, intelligence, and young age, he was more suited for security work.

Of course, there are many brothers whose personality, intelligence, and even stature are more suitable for military work, and there are people who are suitable for both jobs.

In any case, Hajj Saleh was meant to pursue the security path. Therefore, he was one of the security personnel in the resistance. He underwent multiple and high military, security, administrative, and cultural [training] courses.

He grew up, learned, gained experience, and studied in the heart of the march, in the heart of the resistance. Hajj Saleh was one of the role models in Hezbollah. He moved up the ladder from being a fighter to becoming one of the main leaders in our march and resistance. All this happened away from the limelight and the media. It was a very natural gradient.

Since his tasks were security in nature, I will not be able to elaborate. However, I will talk about a couple of titles, even if there was repetition of what was stated in the report.

As a result of his experience, expertise, knowledge, and intelligence that he possessed in the security field and beyond, Hajj Saleh was one of the main figures working alongside Hajj Imad. He contributed in many of the files, including development of strategies, objectives, general policies, plans, programs, structures, organizational explanations, internal regulations. This is because he was a great mind in the field and possessed a high planning ability.

He also contributed to training. He was among the mentors and trainers who trained generations, and he worked in the field of evaluation files and evaluation of information.

He worked in evaluating information. We all know that the most important thing in security work is evaluation. There is something called the management of information sources – both public and non-public information.

Then, all this information is sent to be evaluated. The intellectual aspect in security is the evaluation process. Hajj Saleh did this job for a long time.

He was responsible for the executive file, i.e. the administrative aspect of security. He contributed, both in Lebanon and Syria – in the dismantling of the “Israeli” security networks and uncovering many agents within the composition of the security work.

He also played a fundamental role in combating terrorist groups and identifying booby-trapped cars, which were coming to Lebanon and those inside Syria that tried to target the Sayyida Zeinab area and the Syrian capital Damascus. These are all the files he worked on in Lebanon.

Of course, he was one of the main leaders when brother Hajj Imad (Hajj Radwan) was responsible for security in the first stage and the jihadist work in general in the second stage, until Hajj Imad’s martyrdom.

After Hajj Imad’s martyrdom, brother Sayyed Zulfiqar [or martyr Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine] handled a group of files and security units. Hajj Saleh was his chief of staff and was the main coordinator between him and the group of units and files that Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine was following up on.

When the crisis in Syria began, we publicly declared that we decided to be in Syria based on the rule ‘We are where we should be’. We all remember the global war on Syria and the first few years which were the hardest in the conflict based on our understanding of its nature.

The crisis in Syria has been a point of contention in the Arab and Islamic world, as well as between us and our friends and allies. Documents, confessions, and statements issued later by senior officials and leaders in the world and in the region reveal whose vision was correct. In any case, this is what has been proven.

The nature of the battle in Syria necessitated a large number of mujahideen from Hezbollah, led by military and security commanders, to head to Syria because the battle was multidimensional.

Military and security personnel had a fundamental role in this battle. However, sometimes that role was visible and during other instances it was not.

From the beginning, martyr brother Sayyed Zulfiqar assumed the general responsibility. Hajj Saleh was an essential part of the security team. In Syria, too, he took over a number of files under the supervision of martyred leader Sayyed Zulfiqar. After the latter’s martyrdom, he became directly responsible since he had no superior anymore.

Hajj Saleh was in Syria for at least 12 years. He left Lebanon and stayed in Syria. He only came back when he got sick. Until the last moment before his death, he was responsible for several files concerning Hezbollah in Syria.

One of the files was confronting the takfiri groups in terms of security and information. He was responsible for uncovering these groups, especially their military and covert activities. He contributed to uncover “Israeli” agents.

Because of the crisis in Syria, the “Israeli” agents were given opportunities, especially in the militant-held areas. Then, they entered to areas under the state’s control. He uncovered many groups that was, of course, executed away from the media and with the help of the Syrian security apparatus.

He coordinated between the Syrian security services and key Hezbollah leaders. One of the very important files he was responsible for was protecting the Sayyida Zeinab area and the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab.

We know that this shrine was takfiri terrorists’ target. There were real intentions to destroy this shrine like they did. We saw what they did to the places they were in in Syria and Iraq.

These terrorists are enemies with history, civilizations, and art. Wherever there is a church, shrine, or mosque, they destroyed it. Every place they went to, they destroyed it and bombed it in front of cameras and with Takbir [chants of God is Great].

One of the main goals of some takfiri groups that carry an extremist Wahhabi ideology in the battle in Syria, especially in the early years, was the destruction of the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab. We all know what they did with the shrine of Hujr ibn Uday, the companion of Prophet Muhammad.

Of course, all those who fought in Damascus and in the area of Sayyida Zeinab have contributed to protecting this shrine. Later, normal procedures were required after the permission of the Syrian state and the concerned security services.

Our brothers assumed responsibility for this file in cooperation with Syria. Since then, this shrine has been blessed with security and protection.

It was subjected several times to booby-trapped cars, which were discovered before they reached it, and to bombardments. Hajj Saleh considered the responsibility of protecting the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab a great honor in this world.

Another important file he was responsible for was the file of missing fighters in Syria, which included the bodies of the martyrs and the prisoners. There are brothers who are missing in Syria. We do not know whether they are alive or martyrs. There are also fighters who9 were martyred in the site of the operation. Their bodies remained there and the militants took them.

Hajj Saleh was responsible for this whole file in cooperation with other brothers. We made great achievements regarding this file. We are almost done, but there is still a part that is pending.

He worked in Syria until his death. In Lebanon and Syria, he worked alongside martyr Commander Hajj Radwan, martyr Commander Hajj Sayyed Zulfiqar, and dear martyr Commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

He also worked on two files – (1) Palestine and Hezbollah’s relationship with the Palestinian factions and (2) Iraq [in two phases: the blessed Iraqi resistance to the US occupation between 2003 and 2011 and the Daesh (Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIS”) phase]. The Iraqi resistance has always been an oppressed resistance.

This honorable Iraqi resistance made great achievements, including expelling the US occupation forces and the historic defeat of George Bush’s version of the American project. However, neither the Iraqis themselves nor the world shed light on these achievements or celebrated them.

In the Daesh phase, the leaders of the operations in the first few days and weeks were from Lebanon, who worked with the dear brothers in the Iraqi resistance and Iraq’s Hash Al-Shaabi.

These are some files that Hajj Saleh worked on until the final moments of his life. Even when he fell ill, I spoke to him after the martyrdom of Sayyed Zulfiqar since he reported directly to me. I used to tell him: Hajj, it is not a problem for you to hand over the responsibility to someone else. You just focus on your health – he was suffering from an incurable disease.

However, he refused. His illness did not stop him until the final moments. He continued working and following up. he even hid his illness from many people. He lived with his illness with patience and secrecy. Many did not know that Hajj Saleh was ill.

He considered this matter between him and God Almighty, and he did not complain at all. I sat with him more than once, he was smiling, satisfied, and rejoicing. Of course, he wished for recovery. We all wished for him to be healed, so that he would be given a greater opportunity in service, in jihad, in work, in worship, in drawing closer to God Almighty, and in the service of his nation and his cause. But God Almighty willed to choose him from among us.

The lives of all the martyrs whom we lost and our departed loved ones were filled with work, jihad, vigor, and giving. After their departure, their achievements will remain.

The credit of the victories and achievements that we’ve witnessed over the past decades goes first to God Almighty and then to these leaders and mujahideen who made sacrifices. It does not matter whether people knew them or not.

Who knew Hajj Imad Mughniyeh? They used to hear his name from the Americans. The Americans use to talk about Imad. But who in the country knew what Hajj Imad Mughniyeh look like?

People knew him after his martyrdom. People knew many of our martyred leaders after their martyrdom or passing away. It was the same with Hajj Saleh.

From here, I will say a few words about Syria and Palestine. Then, I will conclude with Lebanon. I will be as brief as possible, God willing. These are the achievements. The march will continue. We will confront the challenges and carry on with our duties.

I had something in mind that I wanted to mention in the introduction. I’ve noticed something we have in Lebanon. when I talked ab out our martyred leaders, including Sayyed Abbas, Sheikh Ragheb, and Hajj Imad, most of the talking points were related to Lebanon and “Israel”.

But when I delivered a speech during the martyrdom anniversary of the dear martyred leaders Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, I spoke about the region and the regional situation. Then, I shed light on the Lebanese situation in the end of the speech.

However, I noticed that media outlets, journalists, and commentators said that Sayyed is talking about the regional situation, but what about the situation in Lebanon? We do talk about the situation in Lebanon.

In any case, I spoke about the situation in Lebanon on Monday and yesterday [Thursday]. But I would like to note something. It seems that there is confusion or superficiality.

There are people in Lebanon who imagine that Lebanon is an island in the heart of the Atlantic, Pacific, or Indian oceans and has nothing to do with everything that is happening in the region.

It’s unfortunate that in a country like Lebanon where even young girls and boys talk, understand, and analyze politics, some axioms need to be discussed.

Lebanon is affected by everything that happens in the region and the world since it is part of the region. It is mainly affected by the neighboring countries. Who are the most important neighboring countries to Lebanon? Syria and Palestine.

Hence, to talk about the present and future of Syria and Palestine is to talk about the present and future of Lebanon. Yet, there are people with different political position and vision who behave that Lebanon is not concerned with things taking place around it.

But when it comes to things happening in the Gulf, then Lebanon becomes concerned again in terms of its relationship and friendship with Gulf states. Lebanon suddenly becomes part of the Arab region.

But aren’t Syria and Palestine part of the Arab world and region? In any case, we are also concerned with these neighboring countries. We have a humanitarian, moral, national, and religious responsibility towards these countries. We also have a national responsibility towards Lebanon.

It is unfortunate that we need inference. For example, had Syria fallen into the hands of Daesh, the Nusra Front, the extremists, the terrorists, the slaughterers, and the destroyers, what would have become of Lebanon, its people, and its state? We’ve been talking about this for the past 10 years, and it seems that we will continue talking about this.

Syria is safe and stable. It is not besieged and is growing economically. This has great effects on Lebanon, on security, on the economy, and on life. A besieged Syria has an impact on Lebanon. Syria that has no security has an impact on Lebanon. Can anyone disagree with this fact? Whoever is arguing with this fact is living in another place and has no perception of geography, history, the past, present, and future.

Same goes to Palestine. Everything that happens in Palestine has an impact on Lebanon, its sovereignty, security, future, and present.

Imagine “Israel” capable, strong, great, and able to impose its conditions on the entire region. How would Lebanon’s situation be? Would anything happen?

There would be daily killing, destruction, and kidnapping, as it used to happen after 1948. Would the Lebanese be dreaming about oil, gas, and even water?

Imagine Palestine neighboring Lebanon without “Israel”. Some people think this is a dream. It is not a dream but rather an imminent fact. God willing, soon. How does this impact Lebanon? Just imagine Lebanon existing without “Israel” neighboring it!

I wanted to say that when we talk about Syria, we are talking about the fate and future of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. The same goes when we talk about Palestine.

First, we will talk about Syria, where our late leader spent the last ten years of his blessed life. When we take a look at the past a little, we can see a great achievement – the failure of the global war on Syria.

The war was defeated militarily, at the security level, and politically to a very large extent. I am not talking here about a complete victory in Syria because there are still challenges in some places and files.

From here, I would like to talk about some points. I have always been looking for a chance to talk about some of these points that are related to Syria. Now, on brother Hajj Saleh’s memorial is that time.

1- Everyone knows Syria’s historic, geographical, and regional importance in the contemporary world – this does not need inferences.

Also, we all know the position of Syria since the beginning of the Arab-“Israeli” conflict, especially in the past 50 years. Syria’s position toward the Arab-“Israeli” conflict was key and decisive. It was a front of steadfastness and confrontation, and it refused to surrender.

Now, Syria is a resistance front and part of the axis of resistance. Therefore, Syria has always been a main player in the conflict with the enemy and a crucial pillar in the resistance front and axis of resistance. Despite the global war, it is still and will remain so, God willing.

I am talking about this point because I want to address something that is brought up every now and then in the media and political analyses.

The situation has calmed down in Syria, so the Europeans are starting to become a little less negative. Some Arab countries have begun to open up and send delegations to Syria. Many political analysts and commentators are talking about how Syria will be brought back to the Arab fold and will leave the axis of resistance. Of course, this is a fallacy. This is not true.

That is why, I am compelled to speak about this issue in the media since it is being raised intensively in various media outlets. I want to say to all the forces of the axis of resistance and to all the supporters of the axis of resistance not to listen to these weak and absurd analyses. Syria is at the heart of the axis of resistance.

Two years into the global war against Syria, the fighting was in the heart of major cities, including Damascus, Homs, and Aleppo. As the war heated up in cities, Syria was offered to give up its historic position in the struggle with the “Israeli” enemy and the axis of resistance.

The Syrian leadership categorically rejected this and bore all the consequences of the war. After that, the offer was repeated – this time with more temptations – but Syria refused.

When the knife was on its neck, the Syrian leadership and the Syrian state refused to let go of its historic position – let alone now when it has emerged victorious. This is absolutely out of the question.

The correct reading is the other way around. Arab delegations visiting Syria and Arab and foreign openness towards Syria is an admission of Syria’s victory and a declaration of despair.

It is an expression of despair of the participants of the Friends of Syria Conference, which are 124 countries, that the Syrian state and leadership are there to stay.

Of course, Hezbollah and the rest of our loved ones, brothers, and friends in the axis of resistance are happy when we see official Arab or Western delegations in Damascus.

However, there are people who think that we are scared and worried. No, the trust between Hezbollah and Syria was baptized with blood. The axis of resistance fought in Syria. It was not only the Lebanese that fought, but also Palestinian factions and Iraqi factions.

Other brothers, including brothers from Iran, fought in Syria. That battle enhanced our bonds of trust. We know each other more than ever before.

Therefore, do not allow any silly analyst or anyone else to cause any cracks or doubts in this relationship. By the way, they are trying to cause problems with regard to this matter using social media, electronic armies, and satellite channels. No, we are happy that the Arab world has returned to Syria.

Some use the phrase “bringing Syria back to the Arab world” or “bringing Syria back to the Arab fold” – regardless of what the Arab fold is. [Many people in the region have suffered from the Arab fold. By that, I mean the official fold].

In any case, the correct phrase is the return of the Arabs and the Arab world to Syria. Syria did not leave. They left. Syria did not leave the Arab League. They took themselves and the Arab League out.

Therefore, when they return to Syria, the entire axis of resistance will be very happy – from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the last resistance fighter in Palestine, from Yemen, to Iraq, Lebanon, and the entire resistance front in our region. This is a point that I wanted to settle.

In the coming days, months, and years, we welcome the Arabs’ movement towards Syria. Of course, there is a problem when it comes to this topic.

During [Donald] Trump’s final year in office, some Arab countries, especially the Gulf ones, wanted to open embassies in Damascus. At that time, Trump's Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo was forced to go around Gulf and Arab countries to prevent them from restoring relations with Syria and opening embassies there.

Even now, one feels that many Arab countries – regardless of the reasons – have a desire to restore relations with Syria, open their embassies in Syria, and normalize relations with Syria. However, the deterrent is the arrogant America.

Even after the earthquake, you saw the Americans. When the State Department and the Black House saw the turnout of Arab delegations, Arab foreign ministers, and heads of Arab councils, they spoke frankly that this is only allowed under the ceiling of humanitarian sympathy with regard to the earthquake. However, relations that exceed the earthquake is not allowed since America still has a problem with Syria. I will return to this later.

2- The second point has to do with the possible normalization of relations in the region – beyond the Arab range and that may extend to Turkey.

I know from ourselves and the rest of the axis of resistance that we will be happy when a front within the nation is closed. We must be happy that it was closed.

If what is taking place in northern Syria can be addressed through negotiations or through Russian-Iranian-Syrian-Turkish meetings, then it is better. It’s better to be addressed without bloodshed. The shorter the duration of the crisis is, the better.

This point also does not cause us to worry. What is important in both these points is that we are talking about a victorious Syria, a strong Syria, an undefeated Syria, a Syria that is not weak despite the suffering, and a Syria that is part of a strong and advanced axis of resistance in the region.

When you are strong, you are not afraid of dialogue, normalization with natural opponents – not with an enemy like “Israel” – and any political or diplomatic steps.

Who is usually afraid of dialogue? The weak, those whose arguments and logic are weak. As for those who have strong logic, evidence, and argument, call for dialogue – you say what you have, and we’ll say what we have, and we’ll see where things go.

3- The third point is related to Syria and Iran. Electronic armies affiliated with the Gulf states as well as the Syrian opposition media and some opposition figures (who are not heard anymore) are working on Syria and the Syrian people.

There is a constant attempt, especially in recent years, to cause confusion or problems within the axis of resistance. They are trying to say that Iran came to help Syria and now it controls Syria. This is, of course, the biggest joke, but this is what they say. I don't think they believe it.

They know that they are lying. However, they say it seriously and painfully that Iran is dominating and controlling Syria, that Syria’s decision-making process is in Iran’s hands, and that the Syrian leadership does not make any political, security, military, or diplomatic step before getting Tehran’s approval.

Of course, this is a lie and a sham, and it is misleading. This is also an attempt to provoke some of the Syrian people, who are naturally keen on the sovereignty of their homeland, their state, and their leadership.

In short, take it from a person who is close to Syria and Iran as well as the Syrian and Iranian leaderships and not someone reading and analyzing reports. Some people cannot comprehend what I am about to say because of their colonial mindset.

I tell you with all sincerity that Syria and the Syrian leadership are exercising their full sovereignty and freedom. They are the ones making all the decisions. Sometimes, when the brothers in Iran have a proposal, they suggest it to the Syrian leadership. But Syria is the one that decides.

If the Syrian leadership wanted to consult one of its friends, it will do so. But it is the one that makes the decision and concerned with every small and big matter.

Any talk about Iran's hegemony in Syria or interference in Syria’s political, governmental, economic, or financial decision has no basis whatsoever.

When I say that people with a colonial mindset will not get it, it is because they are used getting help from other countries that later become part of their decision-making process, governance, and power. This is how some in the world operate.

However, the Islamic Republic does not practice this behavior at all. Does it mean it helps to get closer to God? Yes, closeness to God. This is what no one can understand. What does it mean to be close to God?

When the Islamic Republic and its leadership saw the global war against Syria, it made a historic decision to stand alongside Syria to preserve it and prevent it from falling under American hegemony or being destroyed by Daesh. It made the decision so Syria can stay in the hands of its people, in the hands of the Arab nation in its Arab-“Israeli” conflict, the people of Palestine and the sanctities there, and the entire axis of resistance.

These are great goals that made Iran stand by Syria without aspiring to interfere in forming a government, electing ministers, drafting laws and the constitution, in the presidential elections, or in what President Assad or the Syrian leadership is doing. This is the fact of the matter.

I tell everyone who listens to absurdities, rumors, and analyses of this kind, these are lies. Now, for example, one of the Arab arguments is that let us go to Syria to save it from Iran. You are welcome to come Syria.

Some Arab regimes are fighting imaginary battles, setting imaginary goals, assuming imaginary fronts. There is an imaginary goal like the battle that America and “Israel” are now waging – the nuclear weapons in Iran. If Iran wanted to produce a nuclear weapon, it would have done so a long time ago.

Iran does not want to produce nuclear weapons. America, “Israel”, and the West opened a front to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon that Iran does not even want to manufacture. What is this called? This is an imaginary battle.

Some countries made up an imaginary battle in Syria – to save Syria. You are more than welcome. Open up to Syria, mend relations with it, and open your embassies in Damascus, lift the siege on it, and save it from Iran. I tell you in advance that the Iranians would be happy and not sad. This is also a point related to Syria.

The last point related to Syria is the continuation of the confrontation. In the past few decades that we’ve seen, Syria is out of American hegemony, influence, and control. Syria is not fighting a war with America, and it is not subject to America. It works for its own interest and estimates the situation.

This is how it was in the time of the late President Hafez al-Assad, and this is how it is in the time of the current President, Dr. Bashar al-Assad. This is the reality of Syria.

However, Syria has always been the focus of attention of the United States of America and the American project because of its importance and because it is an obstacle to all American projects in the region.

Had it not been for Syria's steadfastness, the settlement would have ended a long time ago, and "Israel" would have taken what it wanted from the Arab region a long time ago, after Madrid.

But it was Syria's steadfastness that disrupted it. Syria's support for the resistance movements changed all the equations in the region, in the 90s, in 2000, in 2010, and now. That is why Syria became a target. We all know.

It is not about democracy, change, or the Arab Spring. This has become clear. Documents in the Pentagon as well as what American officials clearly announced is that their project was to occupy seven countries.

This was at the time of George Bush Jr. One of the countries that was supposed to be occupied was Syria. Syria would’ve been occupied if the resistance was defeated in Lebanon in 2006. If the resistance was defeated in Lebanon and America and “Israel” were victorious in the 2006 war, the next step would have been the military occupation of Syria by the Americans and the “Israelis”. But this failed.

Then, the last version came, which is the use of Arab regimes in the region as well as takfiri and terrorist groups. Hence, the crisis that took place in Syria in the past few years. Did the Americans back down from the matter? No, they didn't back down. So far, the Americans have failed.

All the confessions and statements made by Arab officials, American officials, and the American ambassador, who retired today and works in a research center, writes articles, and gives interviews, admitted that he was the one who was leading the committee that ran what was called the opposition and the revolution in Syria.

Imagine, the American ambassador was running the so-called Syrian revolution. It was the Americans who managed the battle. Who funded it? The Americans did not pay out of their own pocket because the Arab funds were ready and they funded it.

In video recordings online, Biden admits that Arab countries have spent billions of dollars on the war on Syria. The Americans continue to fight the battle using different tools. One of the forms [tools] are the American bases in the east of the Euphrates, which are preventing the liberation of the east of the Euphrates.

Frankly I tell you, the Syrian state and its army – if they need their allies and friends – are capable of liberating the east of the Euphrates either militarily or politically through understanding with the Kurdish forces there.

The Kurds have always come to reach an understanding with the Syrian regime, but the Americans interfered and prevented this understanding. What are the Americans doing in Al-Tanf base on the Jordanian-Iraqi-Syrian border?

The Americans there have groups of Daesh, takfiris, and terrorists that attack people in the desert searching for truffles. They were killed in the dozens.

Just a few weeks ago, you saw a real massacre. 40 to 50 Syrian civilians searching for truffles in the Badiya [the Syrian Desert] were slaughtered by Daesh. Did anyone in the world talk about this? Did anyone say anything about this massacre?

This does not mean anything to anyone. Where did these groups come from? Who is sponsoring them? America, which classifies the world as terrorist organizations, is sponsoring, protecting, arming, and financing them.

The Americans in Al-Tanf base are still sponsoring the armed groups in northern Syria. Also, politically, the Americans are preventing the normalization of relations with Damascus.

But the most dangerous of all is the Caesar Act – the blockade and severe sanctions on Syria. The Americans are using this bitter and painful weapon in order to subjugate the Syrian people, the Syrian leadership, and the state Syrian.

The real opponents are the Americans. Their tools, methods, and programs may change, but this challenge still stands. Therefore, Syria and the Syrian people need to continue to be steadfastness. They also need cooperation from every friend, ally, and loyal and honest person in the Arab world, the Islamic world, and the whole world.

We are confident that the Syrian leadership, the Syrian state, the Syrian army, and the Syrian people, who have overcome the global war, will be able, God willing, with patience, awareness, adherence, cooperation, and the search for solutions, and with the help of every friend and ally, to overcome this stage and get out of it, God willing, without submission and without surrender.

The regional and the international transformations all point in this optimistic direction. Here we are talking about international and regional data. God willing, this blockade, difficulties, and dangers to Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Palestine, and the whole region will not continue but will be broken and defeated.

I will say a couple of words on Palestine and “Israel”. We were established in 1982, so we consider this our first battle. This is our main battle since the establishment of Hezbollah.

The Lebanese should keep pace with what is happening in Palestine because it definitely affects our country. Regardless of the analysis and assessment of the situation, it certainly has an impact on Lebanon and the region.

Since I am nearing the end of the speech, I will talk briefly.

What is happening with the “Israeli” entity in occupied Palestine is historic and very important. I'm not the one describing it like so. During this whole period, I have been doing some reading.

Almost all former “Israeli” prime ministers, chiefs of staff of the “Israeli” army, former Mossad chiefs, former Shin Bet chiefs are echoing the same thing.

Likewise, there is consensus among intellectuals, historians, recipients of awards, senior businessmen and companies, the current “Israeli’ President, former presidents, defense ministers, and former ministers in different positions.

At the very least, those who oppose the current government, and even the current government, in so many words, are talking about whether this entity will reach 80 years.

The “Israelis” believe that there were two entities in the past. The first entity existed during the time of prophets Dawood [David] and Suleyman [Solomon]. They believed that this entity did not remain for 80 years. The second entity existed at the time of the Romans. It also did not last for 80 years.

Now, they are talking about the same fear. Of course, this talk also has religious and cultural backgrounds.

However, who is saying these things? It is not the Jewish rabbis, but rather a former prime minister, a former defense minister, a former chief of staff, a former president of an entity, and secular leaders, who are bringing up history and talking about it.

When they talk about the historical experience, they agree that the internal division and external factors lead to the demise of the first entity. There was internal division within the entity, then Nebuchadnezzar came from Iraq and wiped them out. The second fall was at the hands of the Romans following internal divisions.

Now, they believe that external factor exists, which is true. It is the axis of resistance, that will be honored and gladly fight the battle to liberate Palestine from the sea to the river. Hence, the external factor exists, and this is their problem today with the axis of resistance.

A few days ago, in an internal meeting, I said: The advantage of what we are in now is that there is an axis of resistance in the region that is very serious, very honest, very sincere. It is ready to make the highest sacrifice and is not willing to concede or submit. Its goal is clear which is to liberate Palestine from the sea to the river and to restore all Islamic and Christian sanctities.

Hence, the “Israeli” entity acknowledges the external factor. When it comes to the internal factor, they evoke history. They say that we cannot last for 80 years. Allow me to explain.

Many people are talking about the third fall. They believe in two falls. The first fall happened in the time of Nebuchadnezzar. Then, the second fall happened. Now, they believe that the third fall is coming.

Of course, one of the reasons they fear the East, which is Iran and Iraq, is because of their Nebuchadnezzar complex.

I read a lot of Jewish and “Israeli” studies in America, where George Bush was encouraged to destroy Iraq, the Iraqi army, and the Iraqi society. What is the reason behind this? The believe that the East will be the reason for the third fall just as it was for the first one. Basically, there is an ideological and religious background in this conflict.

In any case, they are talking about a third fall. They are accusing Netanyahu of taking them to their third fall. I also read about the downfall and end of the Zionist dream. Of course, these are facts. Things are very difficult inside the entity.

One of the main reasons American delegations, including the “National Security” Advisor, the Secretary of State, the Chief of Staff, and the Secretary of War [who was unable to enter Tel Aviv and held his meetings at the airport. I do not whether he was able to enter Tel Aviv.], went to “Israel” was to try to fix the internal situation and to deal with this huge internal rift that could lead to a bloody clash.

Yesterday, we saw how the police brutally suppressed the demonstrators. This is normal because this is their true nature.

In any case, the Americans came to forcefully intervene – first, to fix the internal situation, and second, to convince this stupid government not to clash with the Palestinians.

I do not know if they are talking to them about something related to the region. In any case, this issue must be kept pace with, and this issue, of course, brings high hopes.

The point that I want to emphasize is that the position the entity is in today is not because of internal disputes. It is rather because of the steadfastness in the region.

For the past 75 years, the Palestinians have been resisting, being steadfast, and rejecting occupation at home and abroad. The reasons are the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, Syria’s steadfastness, the axis of resistance, the Islamic Republic [that is a main player], the development of the axis of resistance in the region, the withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, the defeat in 2006, the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

In other words, as we have always been saying: Greater “Israel” has fallen. What did this cause? It undermined trust in the army, the political leaders, and the military leaders.

With the spread of corruption, there are no longer historical leaders in this entity, no security, no stability, and no guarantees for the future.

It is unknown whether the international camp protecting “Israel” will be able to continue protecting it. What is this entity based on? It is based on security and the promise of security. It is based on this foundation.

The normalization deals did not protect it. The previous version of American wars in the region – from 2000 onwards – failed. The Arab Spring version also failed.

Normalization [of ties] with countries cannot protect this entity. Go ahead and normalize ties with all the Arab countries. Is normalization going to protect “Israelis” from a 13, 15, or 20-year-old young Palestinian in Al-Quds, Tel Aviv, and inside Palestine? It cannot protect the “Israelis”.

When the “Israelis” see the earth shaking beneath them, with all these accumulations, it is natural for the existential discussion to arise – are we in the wrong place? This is an important shift. The important shift today in the entity is that there is a culture that has arisen.

Why did the withdrawal from Lebanon happen? Because of the rise of a mentality –our presence in Lebanon has become a burden on us; our losses are great; there is no horizon or future; you are taking our children and killing them, etc.

This created a popular atmosphere. So, the “Israelis’ pressured their government to withdraw. Otherwise, the military did not want to withdraw. You remember the four mothers.

Today, when the settlers (the so-called “Israeli” people are all settlers, not just the ones in the West Bank. Any “Israeli” anywhere in Palestine is a settler, an occupier, and an invader.), including the intellectuals, elites, experts, military and security officials, politicians, businessmen, economists, and the general public, reach a conviction that there is no security here, that we are in the wrong place, and let us make passports other than the “Israeli” one, this means that the transformation towards the end has begun.

Here, we are not talking about unseen things, but rather facts unfolding before our eyes. Therefore, the resistance in the West Bank and in parts of 1948 territory is of a high degree of historical importance in the project and the path of resistance. It is a very important moment.

We call what is taking place in the West Bank as resistance, acts of resistance, intifada, revolution, a rise. There is no room for terminology. Call it whatever you like.

Therefore, we find that the Palestinians are determined to continue resisting. Of course, if they continue to resist amid “Israeli” weakness, disintegration, and despair, they will reinforce this transformation among the “Israelis” – that we are in an insecure country; there is no security; there is no prospects of security; there are no peace treaties; there is no normalization; and there is nothing that will bring us security, so let us pack our bags and leave.

This is what changes and creates the future of Palestine and creates the future of the region. Therefore, the priority today must be for the Arab and Islamic peoples, for the countries and peoples of the region, for the axis of resistance to think about how to extend a helping hand to the Palestinian people resisting. At a fateful and historical moment, they will push this entity into the abyss.

This is the most important responsibility for everyone today. How can this happen? This needs discussion. It is not a speech. It is a call that I wanted to make on the memorial of a deceased commander who was part of this file and battle.

4- Before I went into the studio, there was breaking news. We heard news that had to do with Lebanon. An agreement was signed in China between representatives of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China to restore normal relations between the two countries, and that the two countries will cooperate in order to achieve security, stability, and peace in the region.

When it comes to Lebanon , some people will rejoice while others be sad. Other people will begin analyzing. One of our problems in Lebanon is that we rush to conclusions. There is breaking news, and no one has any information yet about what happened between Iran and Saudi in China.

Tomorrow, in the Lebanese newspapers and social media, three-quarters of the analysts would appear to have been in China and had knowledge of the details of what happened there, and we do not know anything.

Back to our topic. Why will we rejoice? Because we have confidence that this will not be at the expense of the peoples in the region. Certainly, this will be in the interest of the peoples of the region. If they cooperate and open up to each other, this certainly helps the situation in Lebanon, in Yemen, Syria and the region.

We are absolutely confident that this will not be at our expense, nor at the expense of the Yemeni people, nor at the expense of Syria, nor at the expense of the resistance.

The first party [to the agreement] does not want problems. We are certain that the other party, i.e. the Islamic Republic of Iran, does not dispose of its partners, take their place, or make decisions on their behalf.

We have been in a relationship with the Islamic Republic for 40 years. Of course, there are people who cannot comprehend that the Islamic Republic supports the resistance in Lebanon, in Palestine, and in the region but does not interfere in their decisions or dictate decisions.

There are people who cannot understand this. What do you want us to do for you? Swear and bring evidence? How do you want us to convince you?

In any case, this is an important development. Certainly, if it proceeds in its natural course – let us not exaggerate or rush matters; it is still preliminary news, breaking news – it can open up new horizons in Lebanon and the entire region.

In the past few days, we talked about schools and many other things. On the presidency, I just want to say a few words.

After my speech on Monday and after Speaker Berri announced in the newspaper that we all support the candidacy of Minister Suleiman Franjieh, there are people who said that we want to impose a president on the Lebanese people or on the Christians.

The issue is not like that. We said that there is a natural candidate and we are supporting this candidate. You can nominate whomever you want. Let us cooperate, engage in dialogue, and talk. This language does not imply that we want to be impose our candidate on others. In the end, let us allow the electoral process and democracy take their natural course.

This does not mean that this is our spirit. Of course, no one can prevent anyone from being nominated. Constitutionally, there is no such thing as a President, Prime Minister, or Speaker of Parliament that is exclusively for his sect to nominate.

In the constitution there is no such thing. Some people would like this to be a custom, but there are even no customs such as this. Any deputy in the Lebanese Parliament today can nominate whomever he wants, and any parliamentary bloc can nominate whomever it wants.

It became clear to our parliamentary blocs, deputies, allies, and friends that there is a natural candidate – Minister Suleiman Franjieh – that we can support. Hence, we made a decision to support him.

All that we have done was natural, legal, and constitutional. No one threatened anyone, and no one pointed a gun at anyone. That is why we say and continue to say, ‘let us cooperate and look for solutions and options.

I conclude by saying that the Lebanese must not wait for foreign assistance. If the foreign parties want to help, then they are welcome to provide assistance.

If an Iranian-Saudi openness and cooperation occurred, we welcome it. But no foreign country has the right to veto the presidential election.

A while back, I spoke about a certain mentality – if someone helped Lebanon or wants to assist it, that does not give them the right to veto a candidate or a political party. There is no law or constitution that allows this.

Here, we are talking about the truth, power, domination, and arrogance. This is another matter. This has become null and void. We welcome any foreign assistance for the Lebanese, but we do not accept vetoes, as I said on Monday. We do not accept dictations from anyone, including our friends, opponents, or enemies.

The Lebanese must be concerned about their homeland, decision, and sovereignty. They must solve this issue and open the doors to the rest of the solutions.

In the memory of our dear and beloved leader Hajj Saleh or the late Hajj Assad, we renew our pledge. To all our dear martyrs and our brothers and sisters who passed away, we will keep our pledge and carry your banner, goals, and cause until we attain one of the two best things [victory or martyrdom].

We accept what God is pleased for us, and we submit to His choice and will. Mercy to the dear deceased and to all the martyrs. May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you. May God reward you. Thanks and greetings to all those who participated and condoled us, especially the delegations from outside Lebanon. May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.