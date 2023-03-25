No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria Warns US Of Response to Air Strikes

Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria Warns US Of Response to Air Strikes
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria warned about having a “long arm” to respond to further United States air strikes on its positions, after tit-for-tat missile and drone attacks in Syria over the last 24 hours.

The online statement, released late on Friday and signed by the Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria, said that the US air strikes had left several of their fighters dead and wounded.

“We have the capability to respond if our centers and forces in Syria are targeted,” the statement read.

On Friday night, a new wave of US air attacks on eastern Syria was reported after rockets were fired at bases in Syria where US occupation troops are stationed. Several US officials, however, denied that attacks were launched late on Friday.

US officials said two simultaneous attacks were launched against US forces in Syria on Friday. Officials said that, based on preliminary information, one US service member was injured in a rocket attack at the Konico plant but was in stable condition. At about the same time, several drones were launched at Green Village, where US occupation troops are also based.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the US would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel after, earlier in the day, it attacked Syrian sites used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Advisory Committee.

“The United States does not, does not seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said in Ottawa, Canada, where he is on a state visit. But he said the US was prepared “to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night.”

Iran Syria JoeBiden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria Warns US Of Response to Air Strikes

Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria Warns US Of Response to Air Strikes

4 hours ago
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Iran - Biden

US Does Not Seek Conflict with Iran - Biden

6 hours ago
Syrian Amb. at UN Confab: Terrorist War Has Caused Enormous Damage to Syria’s Water Sector

Syrian Amb. at UN Confab: Terrorist War Has Caused Enormous Damage to Syria’s Water Sector

7 hours ago
Hamas Vows Confrontation Against ‘Israel’ To Last Until Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Liberation

Hamas Vows Confrontation Against ‘Israel’ To Last Until Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Liberation

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-03-2023 Hour: 01:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot