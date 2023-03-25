No Script

Iran FM Spox: “Israel” Regime Anger at Regional Developments Not Surprising

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman reacted to the anti-Iran claims made by prime ministers of the occupying "Israeli" regime and the UK, Benjamin Netanyahu and Rishi Sunak.

"It is one of the long-standing ironies in history that two regimes, one of which exists based on the usurpation of another nation's land, everyday crimes and child-killing, and despite having an arsenal of nuclear weapons it brazenly refuses to join the NPT, and another regime whose warmongering and seditious policies can be seen everywhere in the region, brazenly accuses the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is an anchor of stability in the region," Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Saturday in reaction to the Benjamin Netanyahu and Rishi Sunak who accused Iran of destabilizing the region in their meeting in London.

“Considering the dark records of these two regimes and in a situation where the region is witnessing positive developments, it is not surprising that these two are angry and dissatisfied with the process of regional developments and to see their efforts to undermine and destroy this trend,” the Iranian spokesman also said.

Kanaani further condemned the accusations made by the UK and Zionist “Israeli” regime's premiers, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran reemphasizes the importance of further strengthening relations with its neighbors and the necessity of creating security collectively by the countries of the region, and once again reminds the international responsibility of the countries that support the Zionist regime towards the regime's daily crimes, a gross violation of human rights and blatant violations of international laws and regulations."

Israel Iran UnitedKingdom

