War Minister to Warn Netanyahu He Won’t Back Overhaul ‘Legislation’ In Current Form

By Staff, Agencies

During his much-publicized meeting with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, ‘Israeli’ War Minister Yoav Gallant warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he will not vote in favor of the bill to assert political control over the entity’s ‘Judicial Selection Committee’ if it is brought to a vote next week in its present form, according to a Friday report.

Without citing sources, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 said Gallant cautioned that if the bill — a core tenet of the government’s 'judicial' overhaul — is not amended or a compromise is not reached with the opposition in the coming days, he will not back the legislation, and will either abstain or actively vote against it.

The report said Gallant has no intention of resigning his post, despite his objections.

It further said that Netanyahu had asked the minister to give him a few days to try to resolve the burgeoning crisis, to which Gallant agreed.

Gallant is widely reported to have planned Thursday to hold a press conference in which he would have publicly called for a halt to the legislation, over his intense concerns over deep damage to the military’s cohesion as growing numbers of reservists warn they will not serve if the entity’s so-called ‘democracy’ is harmed.

Channel 12’s Nir Dvori said the minister presented a “very worrying” picture to the premier on the military and the entity’s security situation, saying the threat of growing refusal was now no longer limited to reservists, but could spread to conscripts and career officers.