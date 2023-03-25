No Script

US Does Not Seek Conflict with Iran - Biden

By Staff, Agencies

After the US military reportedly conducted new aggression on Syrian soil, US President Joe Biden claimed that his country ‘does not seek conflict with Iran.’

“The United States does not, does not seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said in Ottawa, Canada, where he is on a state visit. But he also noted that the US was prepared “to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night,” Aljazeera reported.

The US president claimed that the US military aggression was done in response to an attack by Iran-backed groups on US occupation troops in a military base in eastern Syria.

Meanwhile, local media in Syria said that more than 20 rockets were reportedly fired against two illegal bases belonging to American occupation forces in eastern Syria after the new US aggression.

The fresh rocket attacks targeted American outposts based near the al-Omar oilfield and the Konico gas field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Province.

American helicopter gunships were seen flying over the gas field in the aftermath of the rocket attacks, local media reported.

