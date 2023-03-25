Canadians Protest Against Biden’s Visit Outside US Embassy in Ottawa

By Staff, Agencies

Scores of Canadians gathered outside the US embassy in Ottawa to demonstrate against the visit of US President Joe Biden, and against the unwavering support of weapons to Ukraine by the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO].

While chanting slogans, holding placards, and waving flags, protesters on Thursday said the US is a belligerent country that has been undermining the peace and stability of the world, and also called on the US to stop spreading war.

"NATO's actions in Ukraine have been to expand the weapon arsenals of Ukraine, send more and more guns, bombs, missiles to Ukraine. And what this results in is just more and more deaths," said Luca, a protester.

“There's no world in which sending more and more weapons into a conflict zone will decrease the conflicts and stop it,” they added.

Friday marked the 24th anniversary of the beginning of the 78-day bombings of Yugoslavia by NATO, while Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly US invasion of Iraq.

"In more than 200 years of its existence, they have always been at war. So, the United States is warmongering. When the head of U.S. imperialism comes to Canada, we want to show that he is absolutely not welcome, and he should not be coming here," said Larry Worthlon, a protester.

"I think our foreign policy should be independent from the US, and the Canadian people, we want peace," said Emily, another protester.

Biden landed in Ottawa on Thursday for his first visit to Canada as President of the US and the first since Barack Obama visited in June 2016.

Previously, Biden had visited Ottawa in 2016, toward the end of his time as vice president.