No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Tel Aviv Regime Publishes Tenders for Over 1k New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank, Al-Quds

Tel Aviv Regime Publishes Tenders for Over 1k New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank, Al-Quds
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities published tenders for more than 1,000 new settler units in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, irrespective of the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement expansion activities and land grab policies across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The anti-settlement group ‘Peace Now’ said in a statement on Friday that the so-called ‘Israel’ Land Authority issued tenders earlier this week for the construction of 940 units in the illegal West Bank settlements of Efrat and Beitar Ilit, as well as a further 89 units in Har Gilo settlement, located five kilometers south of al-Quds.

The watchdog added that a total of 747 units are planned to be built in 11 different complexes across Beitar Illit settlement, of which 727 are part of the so-called “Targeted Housing” program.

‘Peace Now’ said the publication of the tenders came despite the fact that the Zionist entity pledged at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh summit earlier this month to stop the discussion of new settlement construction for four months and to stop plans to ‘legalize’ unauthorized settlement outposts for six months.

“Despite ‘Israel's’ commitments to its allies around the world, it appears to continue promoting construction that harms the chances for a political agreement and increases tensions between ‘Israelis’ and Palestinians in both the short and long term,” the statement read.

Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, the Tel Aviv regime has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Zionist settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the ‘Israeli’ entity’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Israel Al-Quds Palestine unsc illegal settlements westbank UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation InternationalLaw

Comments

  1. Related News
Tel Aviv Regime Publishes Tenders for Over 1k New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank, Al-Quds

Tel Aviv Regime Publishes Tenders for Over 1k New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank, Al-Quds

7 hours ago
“Israel” without 200 Air Forces Pilots!

“Israel” without 200 Air Forces Pilots!

one day ago
Zionist Media: Hezbollah Building Watchtowers along The Border, Waging an Environmental Warfare

Zionist Media: Hezbollah Building Watchtowers along The Border, Waging an Environmental Warfare

2 days ago
‘Israelis’ Launch Day of Paralysis Against ‘Judicial Reform’

‘Israelis’ Launch Day of Paralysis Against ‘Judicial Reform’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-03-2023 Hour: 01:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot