Rockets Target US Occupation Base After Airstrikes against Syrian Troops
By Staff, Agencies
A military base where the US occupation forces are stationed in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor was targeted by rockets hours after the Pentagon carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops.
News agencies cited local sources as reporting that the rockets landed in the vicinity of US-controlled al-Omar oil field at around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, causing several explosions.
There were no immediate reports on the injuries or the extent of damage.
The attack came hours after the US occupation military launched several air raids against Syrian forces. Washington admitted that it hit the positions of resistance fighters it claimed were behind a drone strike that killed an American contractor, wounded another and also hurt five US troops.
The Pentagon said in a statement that the operation that targeted US occupation personnel took place at a base near Hasakah northeastern Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time on Thursday.
