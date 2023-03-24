No Script

Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London

folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with British PM Rishi Sunak in Downing Street on Friday, amid continuous surrounding the so-called “judicial” overhaul in the Zionist entity.

Netanyahu was greeted by shouting and whistling from hundreds of protesters outside 10 Downing Street, as opposition to his ‘judicial’ overhaul followed him to London.

Protesters could be heard shouting “Netanyahu go to jail, you can't speak for ‘Israel’,” surrounded by British police and metal barricades.

This caused the cancelation of the traditional joint statement by the two leaders outside 10 Downing Street.

The protests were organized by “Israelis” under the banner “Defend Against Democracy” to voice opposition against Netanyahu’s “judicial” reforms.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office said his talks with Sunak and other British officials would center on Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

“At the center of their meeting will be … the need to form a unified international front against Iran with the goal of stopping the nuclear program,” his office said in a statement.

 

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu UnitedKingdom RishiSunak

