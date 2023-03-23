Top Iran Diplomat Warns Against “Miscalculations” After Meeting E3 Directors

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat has warned against "certain miscalculation" after meeting E3 directors, saying Tehran is resolute on advancing its national interests, including through diplomacy.

In a post on his Twitter account, Ali Bagheri Kani said he had a meeting in the Norwegian capital of Oslo with the political directors of the E3, referring to the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Bagheri Kani, who is deputy foreign minister for political affairs, added that the sides held extensive discussions about a range of issues of mutual interest and concern.

"We spare no opportunity to clarify our views & warn against certain miscalculations. We’re determined in advancing our national interests, including through diplomacy," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

Iran showed to the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the JCPOA with six world states – namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. But, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Negotiations between the parties to the nuclear deal kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of bringing the US back to the agreement and putting an end to its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s insistence on not removing all of the anti-Iran sanctions and offering necessary guarantees that it will not exit the agreement again.

In another tweet, Bagheri Kani said he held a meeting with Armenian officials during which Iran emphasized its "neighborhood policy" as "the permanent fixture of peace and stability in the region."

"Tehran continues its constructive movement for stability in the Caucasus with a greater endeavor," the top Iranian diplomat said.