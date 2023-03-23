No Script

"Israel" Martyrs A Palestinian on 1st Day of Ramadan

“Israel” Martyrs A Palestinian on 1st Day of Ramadan
folder_openPalestine access_time 24 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies 

A Palestinian man has been martyred during an “Israeli” military raid and siege of his house in the village of Izbat Shoufa, southeast of the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The 25-year-old young man identified as Amir Imad Abu Khadijeh was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bullet in the head on Thursday.

“The blow led to a complete laceration of the skull,” said Palestinian health ministry. He was also shot in the lower limbs.

According to information, a large “Israeli” military force raided the village, closed its main entrance and prevented movement of people and cars while troops surrounded a house in the village.

Witnesses said gunfire was heard during the siege of the house that resulted in the martyrdom of Abu Khadijeh.

Over the past months, “Israel” has ramped up its aggression on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
 

Palestine westbank IsraeliMilitary IsraeliOccupation

