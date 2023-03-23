‘Israelis’ Launch Day of Paralysis Against ‘Judicial Reform’

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ settlers opposing the Zionist government's so-called ‘judicial reform’ bill began “paralyzing” the entire entity in a massive protest that took place on Thursday morning.

Demonstrators took to the streets at rush hour across the occupied territories to protest against the ‘judicial overhaul.’

In the southern occupied city of Ashdod, they marched with flags and erected roadblocks with tires, which they set on fire. Protesters also gathered at Tel Aviv’s central Kaplan Street, where demonstrations have been held for 12 consecutive weeks.

Opposition MK Benny Gantz called on the ‘Israeli’ settlers to demonstrate.

A group of protesters gathered outside the residence of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party leader Aryeh Deri with flags and signs. They were met with a group of Orthodox supporters of Deri who danced and sang in response. Deri was removed from his ministerial posts by a High Court decision over his past convictions, including tax fraud. Part of the ‘judicial reform’ legislation is aimed at reinstating Deri to the Interior and Health Ministry portfolios, which were part of the coalition agreement.

Protesters also demonstrated in front of Education Minister Yoav Kish’s house, while others arrived at the Prime Minister's private residence in Caesarea.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to turn out across the occupation entity throughout the day.

In addition, students and teachers plan to march at colleges and institutes around the entity, including occupied al-Quds. Health and welfare workers plan to demonstrate in the northern port city of Haifa, while high-tech employees have organized a march in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Road disruptions are expected in the late afternoon on the highway and at the main terminal of Ben Gurion Airport ahead of the prime minister's departure for London.