US Police: 5 Dead, Including 3 Children, After South Carolina Shooting

folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Five people are dead, including three children, after what police are saying appears to be a domestic-related shooting.

The Sumter Police Department said in a Facebook post that they were called at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Whitetail Circle.

Three children and two men, one of whom is believed to be the shooter, were found shot and killed, police said.

"There is no apparent threat to the public, and Sumter Police Department officers are continuing to investigate," officials said.

