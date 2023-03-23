- Home
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Chairman of Iran’s Foreign Relations Council
2 hours ago
Translated by Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Chairman of Iran’s Foreign Relations Council, Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.
The conferees tackled the latest developments in the region.
