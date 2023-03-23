US Denies Role in Nord Stream Blasts After Latest Hersh Revelations

By Staff, Agencies

The United States continues to claim that the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were an act of sabotage and Washington had nothing to do with it, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

"We still do believe it was an act of sabotage. The United States was not involved in any way, contrary to some fresh reporting out there," Kirby said during a Wednesday briefing.

Kirby noted that there are three investigations underway into the blasts on Nord Stream and the United States wants to let the three nations finish their respective probes first before making any statements on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, US journalist Seymour Hersh published another article about the Nord Stream explosion incident that indicated US and German intelligence agencies were tasked with creating an alternative explanation of the blasts to mislead the public opinion in the right direction.

According to Hersh, the special assignment came after a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Washington in early March. For this purpose, officials used The New York Times and the German Die Zeit to publish false stories about the incident in an attempt to counter Hersh’s initial claim that the Biden administration and US operatives were behind the pipelines' destruction.

After Scholz’s visit to Washington, the Times reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested the involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream incidents. At the same time, US officials reportedly said there was no proof of the Ukrainian leadership being involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Die Zeit reported, citing investigators, that the attacks had been carried out by six people of unknown nationality with the use of a boat rented from a Poland-based firm, apparently owned by two Ukrainians.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist initially published a report in February that revealed US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.