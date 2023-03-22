No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran, Russia To Expand Energy Ties 

Iran, Russia To Expand Energy Ties 
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies  

Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi announced that his country is aiming to expand its partnership with Russia in the energy sector, including projects involving nuclear power and renewables as the two countries are boosting economic ties to offset Western sanctions. 

“The prospect of cooperation in the field of ‘new energy’ and renewable energy sources, as well as in the field of other types of energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, certainly causes great interest and motivation to expand economic relations with Russia,” Khandouzi told RIA Novosti. 

This comes as Russia is building a second reactor at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, which is currently the largest joint project between the two nations. The first reactor unit at the plant was completed with Russian assistance and connected to Iran’s national power grid in 2011. A contract for the construction of a third reactor has also been signed. 

Russia and Iran are rapidly expanding their energy and trade ties amid Western sanctions imposed on both nations.

Iran Russia

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, Russia To Expand Energy Ties 

Iran, Russia To Expand Energy Ties 

8 hours ago
Iran Slams “Israeli” Racism: Muslim Unity Key to Victory 

Iran Slams “Israeli” Racism: Muslim Unity Key to Victory 

9 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Enemies Seek Changing Its Identity; People Foiled Such Conspiracies

Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Enemies Seek Changing Its Identity; People Foiled Such Conspiracies

23 hours ago
Iranian FM Spox: Enmity with Iran Constitutes Intrinsic Part of US Foreign Policy

Iranian FM Spox: Enmity with Iran Constitutes Intrinsic Part of US Foreign Policy

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 22-03-2023 Hour: 02:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot