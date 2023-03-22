Palestinian Detainees Kick Off Major Hunger Strike At ‘Israeli’ Prison

By Staff, Agencies

A group of Palestinian detainees in an ‘Israeli’ occupation detention center has gone on an open-ended hunger strike in protest against the Zionist regime’s repressive policies.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS] said more than 2,000 prisoners were also set to join the strike action on Thursday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The major grievance of the prisoners is the repressive measures adopted upon orders from the far-right Zionist minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The hunger strike is to draw attention to violations of the basic rights of the Palestinian detainees who are denied access to basic medical care and are frequently subjected to torture.

Hundreds of Palestinian detainees are held under administrative detention, in which the Zionist regime keeps the detainees without charge for up to six months, a period which can be extended an infinite number of times. Rights groups say the Tel Aviv regime’s use of administrative detention is a ‘bankrupt tactic.’

There are reportedly more than 7,000 Palestinians held in ‘Israeli’ detention centers.

The Zionist regime’s prisons authorities keep the detainees under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards.

On Monday, the Zionist parliament, known as the Knesset, voted to allow settlers to return to areas in the northern part of the occupied West Bank which were evacuated in 2005.

The move prompted a strong denunciation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. Spokesman Jihad Taha said the passing of the bill was meant to Judaize Palestinian territories, but that it would only boost the spirit of resistance among the Palestinian youth.

The decision of resettlement in four outposts came less than a week after Zionist officials reaffirmed a pledge to Palestinian authorities that they would not be advancing any settlement plans for at least four months.