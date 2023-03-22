Iran Slams “Israeli” Racism: Muslim Unity Key to Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the “Israeli” finance minister’s recent racist and provocative about Palestinians.

Kanaani tweeted Tuesday that such remarks clearly show the aggressive and avaricious nature of the occupying regime regarding all nations in the region, including Jordan.

He further urged the unity among Islamic countries and resistance against the Zionist entity as the key to victory.

The “Israeli” finance minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed on Monday that there is no such thing as a Palestinian people, history, or culture.

Smotrich said Palestinians are “an invention of the past century”.

“There are no Palestinians because there are no Palestinian people,” he said.

“There are Arabs around who don't like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of 'Israel', only to fight the Zionist movement,” he added.

“It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth... the Arabs in ‘Israel’ must hear it, as well as certain Jews who are confused in ‘Israel’, this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace [in Paris], and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth,” Smotrich said.

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has also strongly condemned the remarks by the far-right “Israeli” minister, describing them as evidence to the entity’s “racist ideology.”

Shtayyeh said Smotrich’s “inflammatory statements are consistent with the first Zionist sayings of a land without a people for a people without a land.”

He said the comments were “conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology... of the current ‘Israeli’ government.”