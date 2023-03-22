No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today
folder_openLebanon access_time 22 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech in the afternoon.

The speech will be part of the memorial ceremony held to honor late leader Hajj Hussein al-Shami.

The event is scheduled for 15:30 Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon hussein shami Hezbollah AlQardAlHassan

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

22 minutes ago
Lebanon’s House Speaker, Tourism Minister Tackle Issue of Wazzani Parks Closure

Lebanon’s House Speaker, Tourism Minister Tackle Issue of Wazzani Parks Closure

one day ago
Hezbollah Comments on the Heinous Crime of Assassinating Islamic Jihad Leader Ali Al-Aswad

Hezbollah Comments on the Heinous Crime of Assassinating Islamic Jihad Leader Ali Al-Aswad

one day ago
Hezbollah: US Sanctions Responsible for Political, Economic Crises in Lebanon

Hezbollah: US Sanctions Responsible for Political, Economic Crises in Lebanon

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 22-03-2023 Hour: 07:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot