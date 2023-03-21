Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Enemies Seek Changing Its Identity; People Foiled Such Conspiracies

By Al-Ahed News

Leader of Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation at Imam Reza [AS] holy shrine in Mashhad on the occasion of the first day of Nowruz [the beginning of the Iranian year].

At the beginning of his speech, Imam Khamenei underlined the importance of the public opinion’s learning of the transformations taking place in Iran, adding that efforts must be made for change, in which we must clarify our aim behind this transformation and change. However, His Eminence warned against the change being sought by the enemies, which aims at changing the identity of the Islamic Republic.

“Change sought by the enemies carries the concepts of submission, and the people who trust their capabilities can make a change, and they have to take the steps in this direction,” Imam Khamenei said.

Hailing the people’s trust, courage, and independence in all fields, Imam Khamenei praised their prosperous potential, and warned against weakening the strength, which he commanded the youth to work seriously to enforce.

His Eminence reiterated that the enemies of Iran are the arrogant and the Zionists whose main goal is to eradicate whatever reminds the people of the authentic Islam, and change the people’s religious sovereignty into a government that suits the hegemony. However, the Iranian people have a strong and coherent structure that is one of the most important strengths they might have.

“The Iranian people stood up steadfast against this unending series of conspiracies, ploys, political pressure, wars, and media warfare hatched by the enemies. They proved that the Islamic Republic is strong, not weak, and emerged victorious against the universal conspiracy hatched against them,” Imam Khamenei said.

He further underscored that the Iranian people are watchful, defying, steadfast, and present in the arena, and have dealt a slap to whoever took part in the riots. The people are strong and gaining progress. They are capable of getting rid of their deficiencies and making a change, and they will support the resistance front.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei stressed that Iran has made great progress despite the economic pressure, adding that the enemies fear listening the words of Iran’s progress and power, and US President Joe Biden supported the riot in Iran, and so did some European presidents.

On another level, His Eminence pointed to that Iran’s political and scientific ties with a significant part of Asian states will continue and deepen, as Iran has not been isolated but made more progress instead, and boosted its ties with the peoples of the region. “The progress in Iran’s relations with the regional countries has thwarted the West’s desire in isolating Iran, which is in the course of developing its relations with the regional countries and peoples.”

Imam Khamenei highlighted the importance of focusing on the strengths in any transformation.

Blaming reliance on the US dollar as one of the country’s economic problems as a standard for the national currency, His Eminence urged cutting such dependence, and considered shameful the dependence on exporting crude oil. “We must boost the companies that produce wealth to solve the economic crisis.”

Meanwhile, curbing inflation requires increasing the production and the people’s readiness, Imam Khamenei said, noting that “we have enormous capabilities which when we take advantage of, the people’s living will improve.”

We need to achieve a rapid economic development, and we can by relying on the people’s support, His Eminence said, wishing that the government would limit its intervention in the economy.

Imam Khamenei addressed the enemies by saying: The Iranian people have proven their efficiency ever since their presence in the Sacred Defense, and have made great achievements.

“The enemies make efforts to deal blows to our strengths, and to strike the change movement in the country. They want to steal the people’s beliefs, and seek to destabilize the country, cause a civil war, and attack the religious and political beliefs, but they will face the rock the people form,” His Eminence added.

Imam Khamenei made clear that the enemies front seeks to distance the people from the means of media and awareness, and has been announcing since a while that it wants to bring the Islamic Republic to its knees. For those I say: You are losers!

In a different context, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to that the Americans eye the wealth of Syria, Iraq, and the region, warning that had they remained in the region, the people’s enmity will grow every day.

His Eminence ruled out Iran’s participation in the war in Ukraine, stressing that the US is behuing this war and is the one creating obstacles not to end it.

At the end of his speech, Imam Khamenei advised those who own media outlets and social media accounts to create hope, stating that spreading hope in the future is not deceitful.