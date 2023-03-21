No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China

Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
folder_openMore from Europe access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine has refrained from criticizing China over its close ties with Russia in the hope of attracting future investment from Beijing, Politico has claimed. This stance comes in stark contrast to the angry tirades that Kiev has directed at the likes of Hungary and Germany for their perceived lack of anti-Russian zeal, according to the media outlet.

In an article on Tuesday, Politico reported that besides the desire for Chinese investment, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is seeking to maintain lucrative trade relations with the Asian economic powerhouse, and is eyeing Beijing as a potential mediator in the conflict with Russia.

The media outlet quoted Aleksandr Merezhko, the head of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign policy committee, as explaining: “There is fear that if we start criticizing China more harshly, Beijing will use it as an excuse to strengthen its aid to Russia, and even start providing military aid.”

Beijing has consistently rejected claims that it intends to offer lethal aid to Moscow, and has accused Washington of “spreading false information” by alleging that China is weighing up weapons deliveries.

Last month, China put forward its own peace proposal on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.

Politico noted that Zelensky reacted to Beijing’s 12-point plan by saying that his country “can work on it with China.” This response was in marked contrast to the way Ukraine’s Western backers dismissed the proposal out of hand, according to the media outlet.

Merezhko argued that Zelensky’s current strategy toward Beijing is prudent, though he holds out “little hope of real help from China.”

At present, relations between Kiev and Beijing have reached crisis point, the official told Politico. Merezhko cited China’s consistent refusal to distance itself from Russia, as well as the fact that Ukraine “has clearly chosen the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.” This effectively pits Kiev against Beijing, Merezhko argued.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow. Xi is making his first visit to Russia since the Kremlin launched its military campaign against Ukraine in February of last year.

The two leaders described each other as “friends” and discussed a range of key global issues and bilateral relations, with talks due to continue on Tuesday.

While China has stopped short of openly supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it has not joined the West in condemning the military campaign and imposing sanctions on Moscow. Beijing criticized Russia for sending troops into Ukraine, but also blamed the US and NATO’s expansion in Europe for triggering the crisis.

China ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China

Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China

one hour ago
Putin, Xi Discussed China’s Peace Plan for Ukraine

Putin, Xi Discussed China’s Peace Plan for Ukraine

2 hours ago
Turkey Reveals Cost of Earthquake Damage

Turkey Reveals Cost of Earthquake Damage

4 hours ago
EU Condemns Smotrich’s Racism after Saying ‘There is No Thing Such as Palestinians’

EU Condemns Smotrich’s Racism after Saying ‘There is No Thing Such as Palestinians’

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 21-03-2023 Hour: 03:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: One of our economic problems is considering the dollar as the standard of the national currency
Imam Khamenei: We need to achieve rapid economic growth and we can do so by relying on the people’s support
Imam Khamenei: The problem of our country is that of economic aspect
Imam Khamenei: Handing over the economy to the government has harmed our economy