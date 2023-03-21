Iranian FM Spox: Enmity with Iran Constitutes Intrinsic Part of US Foreign Policy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has roundly condemned US President Joe Biden's message on the occasion of Nowruz or the Persian New Year, in which he voiced support for the recent riots in the country, stating that animosity towards the Islamic Republic constitutes an integral part of Washington’s foreign policy.

“Enmity toward the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation forms an intrinsic part of the US regime’s foreign policy, as it is exhibited in the #Nowruz message of its officials every year,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani wrote in a post published on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“The false claim of supporting Iranian women at the same time as maintaining and intensifying cruel sanctions against the #Iranian nation demonstrates the hypocrisy and hostility of the #American regime and its anti-Iran leaders,” he noted.

Biden in his Nowruz message on Monday expressed support for the violent riots in Iran, and backed rioters and disruptors of the country’s national security.

Iran was hit by a spate of foreign-backed riots following the death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in the capital Tehran days after being taken into police custody.

Western governments and media pounced on the occasion to allege that Amini had died as a result of grievous bodily harm inflicted on her in a police van

CCTV footage, however, showed the young woman collapsing after a conversation with a female police officer inside a police station.

Rioters brutally attacked security officers and caused massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed in the process across the country, including in Tehran.