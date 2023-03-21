No Script

‘Israel’ Worried Reservists’ Refusal to Serve ‘Harms Capabilities of The Army’

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant voiced his concern over the recent phenomenon of army reservists refusing to serve in protest against the so-called ‘judicial’ reform, speaking during the annual ‘Israeli’ military forum on Monday.

Gallant pointed out that the call for refusal is dangerous and a widespread phenomenon of refusal can harm the ‘Israeli’ military’s ability to carry out its tasks.

The war minister addressed military commanders, speaking about security challenges that the Zionist entity is facing, and discussed efforts to counter them.

Gallant also noted that resolving this crisis is especially crucial at times when the ‘Iranian threat’ is on the rise.

The forum was led by Zionist military chief Major General Herzi Halevi, with the participation of generals of the General Staff and other officials.

