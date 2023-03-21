EU Condemns Smotrich’s Racism after Saying ‘There is No Thing Such as Palestinians’

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union deeply regretted the statements of extremist Zionist Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, made during a private meeting in France, describing them as “wrong, disrespectful, dangerous and counterproductive, in a very tense situation.”

European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell stated, “The statements of the ‘Israeli’ Finance Minister were in the wrong direction and cannot be tolerated, and they are dangerous and impolite statements in light of the current crisis conditions.”

The European Union office in occupied al-Quds said, in a press statement Monday, March 20, that Smotrich’s statements “again go in the opposite direction, and cannot be tolerated.”

It called on the Zionist occupation government to stop such statements and to work with all concerned parties to defuse tensions.

Smotrich had said at a private memorial service, for the far-right Likud activist and Jewish Agency board member Jacques Kupfer in the French capital, Paris, “There are no Palestinians because there is no such thing.”

Smotrich claimed that “the Palestinian people is just an invention that is less than 100 years old,” adding “This is the truth… and we must not submit to the lies and distortions of history.”

Last week, the French government announced its refusal to meet with the extremist minister, Bezalel Smotrich, due to his racial statements, most of which are burning Huwara town in Nablus, not recognizing the Palestinian people, and inciting Zionist settlers to attack Palestinian citizens an many other statements. Earlier, the US announced its rejection to welcome Smotrich in the country.