IOF Detain Six Palestinians in West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops arrested on Tuesday six Palestinians in different regions in the occupied West Bank.

Wafa News Agency reported that the IOF troops stormed the towns of al-Yamoun and al-Silah, a-Harithiya and Ta’anak, west of Jenin, and al-Doha, west of Bethlehem, raided Palestinians homes and detained six of them.

On Monday, the IOF troops detained eight Palestinians in several regions in the occupied West Bank.

