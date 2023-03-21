- Home
IOF Detain Six Palestinians in West Bank
Palestine
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops arrested on Tuesday six Palestinians in different regions in the occupied West Bank.
Wafa News Agency reported that the IOF troops stormed the towns of al-Yamoun and al-Silah, a-Harithiya and Ta’anak, west of Jenin, and al-Doha, west of Bethlehem, raided Palestinians homes and detained six of them.
On Monday, the IOF troops detained eight Palestinians in several regions in the occupied West Bank.
