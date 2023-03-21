No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Seventy People Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform - Report

Seventy People Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform - Report
folder_openEurope... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Seventy people were detained in Paris on Monday evening during protests following the adoption of a pension reform by France's National Assembly [lower house of parliament], a local TV reported, citing a police source.

Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Monday evening after two votes of no confidence in the government over pension reform.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval.

The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

On Thursday alone, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.

france EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
Seventy People Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform - Report

Seventy People Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform - Report

7 hours ago
Four in Ten UK Hospitals Use Outdated Medical Equipment

Four in Ten UK Hospitals Use Outdated Medical Equipment

one day ago
Putin’s Staff to Ditch iPhones over Cybersecurity Concerns

Putin’s Staff to Ditch iPhones over Cybersecurity Concerns

one day ago
French Government to Face No-confidence Vote Over Pension Reform

French Government to Face No-confidence Vote Over Pension Reform

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 21-03-2023 Hour: 03:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: We need to achieve rapid economic growth and we can do so by relying on the people’s support
Imam Khamenei: The problem of our country is that of economic aspect
Imam Khamenei: Handing over the economy to the government has harmed our economy
Imam Khamenei: The change that the enemies are seeking and talking about resembles a change in the identity of the Islamic Republic