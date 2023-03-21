Raisi In Nowruz Message: Gov’t Main Plan to Control Inflation, Gain Sustainable Economic Growth

By Staff, IRNA

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on the occasion of Nowruz that the main plan of the government in 2023 is to control inflation along with sustainable economic growth.

Raisi made the remarks in his New Year address on the arrival of the Iranian year 1402, stressing that today, the main plan of the Iranian government in 2023 is to control inflation along with sustainable economic growth.

In the field of domestic politics, the New Year is the year of elections for the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Assembly of Experts, he added.

The government's plan is to lay the groundwork for the participation of the people and the formation of a strong parliament [Majlis], the Iranian president noted.

The government does not belong to any faction. The faction of the government is the faction of the Revolution and people, he underlined.

The more popular elections are held, the better it is for our country, Raisi further said.

Earlier today, Raisi in a message congratulated the arrival of Nowruz and the New Persian year the leaders of the countries of the Nowruz civilization field.

In his message, the Iranian president wished the New Year to be a year accompanied by benevolence for the leaders of the Nowruz civilization field and their people.