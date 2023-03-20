US Uses Terrorist Groups to Undermine Situation in Syria - Russian Intelligence Service

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service warned that the US continues to use terrorist groups in Syria to undermine positions of the Syrian government.

“The Central Command of the US forces is planning to form battalions of terrorists to carry out hostile acts against the legitimate Syrian government,” Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin was quoted by RT website as saying in a statement.

“It intends to supply terrorist organizations with dozens of 4WD vehicles equipped with high-caliber artillery, in addition to air defense systems,” Naryshkin added.

Naryshkin further noted that the coordination of this subversive act is being managed from a US military base in al-Tanf area in Homs province.

“Representatives of the US Armed Forces Central Command, along with members from intelligence services, are involved in the planning of major operations against government forces and state structures in Syria,” the intelligence service revealed.

Naryshkin added that Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists were also tasked with fomenting hostilities in different areas in Syria and to form several groups of extremists who had received special training to participate in terrorist attacks.

He stressed that the close cooperation between the US and terrorists puts them on the same footing, adding that such activities are a manifestation of state terrorism.