No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Malawi Moves to Rescue Survivors after Cyclone Freddy

Malawi Moves to Rescue Survivors after Cyclone Freddy
folder_openAfrica... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

More than 400 people have died in the flooding that hit Malawi caused by Cyclone Freddy.

International aid has started to arrive and rescue teams are still looking for those stranded by the flood waters.

There are hundreds of evacuation centers set up across the country for survivors with tens of thousands in Malawi left homeless and approximately 345,000 people affected by the heavy rains, floods and landslides.

The cyclone left a trail of devastation in southeast Africa. Neighboring Mozambique and the island nation of Madagascar have also been affected.

In Mozambique, at least 67 people died, according to President Filipe Nyusi, with 50,000 more displaced.

It is expected that the death toll in both nations will continue to climb. At least 17 people were killed in the island nation of Madagascar.

malawi Madagascar Mozambique

Comments

  1. Related News
Malawi Moves to Rescue Survivors after Cyclone Freddy

Malawi Moves to Rescue Survivors after Cyclone Freddy

8 hours ago
Uranium Containers Missing in Libya Recovered

Uranium Containers Missing in Libya Recovered

3 days ago
Cyclone Freddy Leaves Over 300 Dead in SE Africa

Cyclone Freddy Leaves Over 300 Dead in SE Africa

3 days ago
Tons of Uranium Missing from Libyan Site - UN

Tons of Uranium Missing from Libyan Site - UN

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-03-2023 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot