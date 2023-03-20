Syria Expresses Solidarity with Peru, Ecuador in Facing Earthquake Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has expressed solidarity with Peru and Ecuador in confronting the catastrophe of the earthquake that struck the two countries, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

“Syria expresses its condolences to the families of the earthquake victims in Peru and Ecuador, and its solidarity with their two friendly governments and peoples in confronting this calamity,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The Ministry added “Syria, which was subjected to a devastating earthquake last month, affirms that these natural disasters make concerted global humanitarian efforts more important than ever.”

On Saturday, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador and Peru, killing at least 15 people and damaging dozens of buildings.