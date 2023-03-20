Iran, Iraq Sign Security Cooperation Pact

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Iraqi national security adviser Qassim al-Araji inked an agreement on security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayya’ al-Sudani on Sunday.

The agreement will have a decisive impact on reducing and managing the unwanted security challenges between the two states, which are caused due to the mischief of anti-Islamic Establishment elements residing in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Earlier on Sunday, Shamkhani, in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani stressed that the Iran-Iraq strategic cooperation ensures regional security and progress.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to contribute to the development of security, stability, and progress in Iraq, Shamkhani noted that a united, integrated, and powerful Iraq is the main cause of stability in the region.

Any tensions and crises in the border regions shared between Iran and Iraq are disruptive to the security and tranquility of the people and a deterrent factor in the development of border cities, the top Iranian security official said, adding that Iran and Iraq should eliminate any internal and external tensions in the neighboring regions.

Al-Sudani, for his part, said that the signing of an important security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad shows that the security of the two countries is interwoven with each other.

He added that under its constitution and mutual obligations, the Iraqi government will not allow any party to use Iraq’s territory to undermine Iran's security.