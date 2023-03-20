Iranian FM Plans Official Visit to Moscow Next Week

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Sunday that he will be making an official visit to Moscow next week to discuss security matters as part of Iran's efforts to stop the Ukraine conflict.

When asked about allegations of Iranian drone supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine, Amir Abdollahian stated that "Iran doesn't support any of the parties to the conflict."

He also relayed a message to the Ukrainian side to focus on dialogue and drop their claims against Tehran.

“Despite having good relations with Moscow, Tehran did not recognize the separation of Crimea or any other regions from Ukraine and it will continue its efforts to stop the conflict,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a press conference on Sunday.

Both Moscow and Tehran have denied the allegations of Iranian drone supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov denounced the claims as "fake news" and reiterated that the Russian army only uses domestically-made drones.

In November 2022, Amir Abdollahian confirmed that Iran had supplied drones to Russia, but only in small quantities and prior to the start of the military operation in Ukraine.