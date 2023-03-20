Syria’s Assad, UAE’s MBZ Discuss Positive Developments in Region, Economic Coop.

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and President of the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held official talks at Qasr Al Watan in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the two official delegations.

Assad arrived on Sunday at noon in the UAE on an official visit, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Asma al-Assad.

The talks dealt with means of enhancing historical bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Syria and the UAE.

The talks also touched upon the positive developments in the region and the importance of taking advantage of those developments to achieve stability, further safety and prosperity.

Assad considered that the UAE’s positions have always been rational and moral, describing its role in the Middle East as positive and effective in ensuring strong relations between Arab countries, stressing that this role intersects with that of Syria’s vision on the need to strengthen bilateral relations between Arab countries to reach the joint Arab action that unites Arab countries and benefits the interests of their peoples.

The Syrian president stressed that dissonance and the severance of relations is an incorrect principle in politics, and that it is normal for relations between Arab countries to be solid and fraternal.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed [MBZ] Al Nahyan stressed the importance of Syria’s return to its Arab environment, as well as building bridges and strengthening relations between all Arab countries for the benefit and interest of their peoples.

MBZ underlined that the UAE is with Syria in heart and soul and will continue to show solidarity with the Syrian people.

Assad thanked the Emirati leader and the people of the UAE for their support to the Syrian people in addressing the aftermath of the disaster caused by the earthquakes.

The Syrian president said that the UAE’s humanitarian role carried with its sincere love and pure brotherly impulse, had an important impact in mitigating the repercussions of the earthquake for those affected by it in Syria.

“We will not forget the UAE’s position with us during the war, as well as during the earthquake disaster,” Assad said.

He added “I conveyed the thanks of the Syrian people for the great and ongoing support of the Emirates, as the Emirati planes not only transported urgent aid, but also transported the deep feeling towards the Syrian people and solidarity with them in their ordeal”.

Assad said “This visit is a pivotal milestone in the relations between the two countries, and all its details reflected the level of cordiality, fraternity and friendship between me and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and it will reflect positively on the Syrian and Emirati brotherly peoples”.