North Korea is Improving Nuclear Counterattack Preparedness

By Staff, Agencies

Pyongyang conducted drills simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack over the weekend, North Korean state media reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the drills held on Saturday and Sunday, including the launch of a ballistic missile, the report said. The test-firing was conducted to verify the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators.

Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae also oversaw the drills, photos published by media showed.

According to North Korean state media, on March 19, a ballistic missile launch exercise was held that "imitated" a tactical nuclear attack on an enemy target and the missile was equipped with a warhead that "simulated a nuclear one." The missile covered a distance of 800 kilometers, and reached an altitude of 800 meters.

Kim Jong-un "stressed the need to let service personnel get familiar with any unexpected circumstances and make them more perfectly prepared in their active posture of making an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime," the country's state media said.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] said it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile [SRBM] by North Korea from the Tongchang-ri area at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. The missile flew some 800 kilometers, according to the South Korean military.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that the missile launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Sunday test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.